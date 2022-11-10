Duke Energy Holiday Trains roll into Cincinnati Museum Center for 76th year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All aboard! The Duke Energy Holiday Trains are rolling into the Cincinnati Museum Center for the annual wintertime staple.

Starting Friday, visitors will be able to see the star attraction of the Holiday Junction zip around the constructed tracks.

Now in its 76th season, families have made seeing the Duke Energy Holiday Trains a holiday tradition, the Cincinnati Museum Center explains.

“Year after year, decade after decade, generation after generation, the Duke Energy Holiday Trains have delighted families and have been a centerpiece of the season,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Whether you’re falling in love with the wooden, brightly-colored circus train for the first time or you’re noticing a new detail along the tracks and snow-covered hills after 60 years, there’s something in the display that brings out the wide-eyed child in all of us each year.”

Back this year is Brickopolis, a blizzard of LEGO bricks crafted into fantastical scenes from the magical worlds of Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter and more, CMC says.

The display is filled with playful masterpieces surrounding a stunning LEGO metropolis complete with running trains, active seashores and hijinks by the local residents.

Tickets for Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains are $10 each for adults and children or $5 with the purchase of any other museum experience. Admission is free for CMC Members.

CMC will host extended hours on select dates:

Nov. 23: open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thanksgiving: closed

Nov. 25: open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 26, open 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Dec. 20 to Dec. 23: open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas: closed

Dec. 26 to Jan. 2: open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

