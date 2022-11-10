FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Nicole brings rain Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine will continue Thursday with cloud cover increasing Thursday night. Showers arrive before dawn Friday and rain will be in the area for the morning commute. The farther west you are Friday morning the smaller the rain totals will be.

Friday, Veterans Day, is a First Alert Weather Day because of disruptions with the rainfall, especially for our eastern counties that will likely receive over an inch of rainfall. This will likely create slick spots given the persist dry conditions in the region, as well as cause some areas that may deal with runoff.

Warm weather continues through Friday. Cold air begins its invasion Saturday with several mornings in the 20s from the weekend into early next week. Low temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to drop into the 20s with high temperatures those days in many areas in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through the 23rd.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.