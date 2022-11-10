Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Nicole brings rain Friday

Locally heavy rainfall possible for eastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area
Thursday is dry and warm, but Friday will be wet with tropical rain that will be disruptive for our eastern counties.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine will continue Thursday with cloud cover increasing Thursday night. Showers arrive before dawn Friday and rain will be in the area for the morning commute. The farther west you are Friday morning the smaller the rain totals will be.

Friday, Veterans Day, is a First Alert Weather Day because of disruptions with the rainfall, especially for our eastern counties that will likely receive over an inch of rainfall. This will likely create slick spots given the persist dry conditions in the region, as well as cause some areas that may deal with runoff.

Warm weather continues through Friday. Cold air begins its invasion Saturday with several mornings in the 20s from the weekend into early next week. Low temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to drop into the 20s with high temperatures those days in many areas in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through the 23rd.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at...
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

Latest News

Tracking moderate rainfall possible on Friday early afternoon in the eastern portions of the...
FIRST ALERT: Monitoring tropical rains on Friday in the tri-state
Aerial view of fall's changing colors at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha
Rain Friday, Cold Weather Arrives Saturday
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
The rain will hit the Tri-State starting early Friday.
First Alert Weather Day: Friday rain could lead to flooding