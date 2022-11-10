FIRST ALERT: Tropical rain arrives Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be a quiet, warm day as sunshine sticks around! High-thin clouds increase later in the day, but not before highs climb near 73° in Cincinnati. The high-thin clouds are part of the remnants of Nicole as it brings tropical rains Friday in the tri-state.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for the FOX19 NOW viewing area on Friday - Veterans Day - as tropical rain begins as early as 4 a.m. and continues into the afternoon. Light to moderate rain is expected for the start of this rain, however, moderate to even locally heavy rainfall is possible going into the midday hours and early afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will vary depending on where you are in the tri-state. Light amounts under 0.5″ of rain is expected to the western portions of the viewing area while eastern portions of the viewing are could receive up to 2″ of rain. The heaviest of rain is expected to be along and east of I-71. This will likely create slick spots given the persist dry conditions in the region, as well as cause some areas that may deal with runoff.

Rain ends just after sunset to the east as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows plummet down into the 30s Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will be very cold with highs in the afternoon only in the low 40s. Additionally, there will be a wave of energy that will bring some chances of rain/snow mix Saturday in the morning and early afternoon. Though this won’t bring impacts, it is a sign of just how cold the tri-state will be!

Lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s are expected through the weekend into the first half of next week. We are dry Sunday and Monday, though there will be some chances of a rain/snow mix possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.