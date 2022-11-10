Hamilton officers return to duty after being cleared in deadly shooting of homicide suspect

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township on Oct. 8 after being confronted by the suspect with a gun.

During their encounter, the two officers commanded Jones to put his hands up after he showed them a handgun. Police say the suspect did not listen, prompting them to shoot at Jones.

Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department. (WXIX)

After the suspect was disarmed, multiple officers began to give Jones medical aid, police said. He was later pronounced dead at UC Medical Center.

A Butler County Grand Jury determined that the use of deadly force against Jones was justified and followed police protocol, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

“Officers Bowlin and Leisinger followed their training, used good tactics, and acted decisively to keep an armed and very dangerous suspect from harming anyone else,” Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said. “They protected many innocent lives by placing themselves in harm’s way. I’m proud of them—they’re heroes.”

Jones was accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a vehicle crash that turned into a shooting in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Police say Jones got out of his vehicle and shot Printup multiple times and then fled the scene.

The independent investigation was conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

