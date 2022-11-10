Home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for marijuana by four teens quickly escalated into a major and lengthy crime spree this week.

It is one that included a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.

It all started when Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery Harp, 19, plus two juveniles, went to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday “with the intent to obtain marijuana,” Hamilton County sheriff’s officials wrote in a sworn statement.

Harp and one of the juveniles were armed with guns, according to affidavits filed with the criminal cases of both adults.

Green Township police arrived as the four fled the scene at about midnight.

A Hamilton County deputy sheriff saw the vehicle take off, flipped on his cruiser’s emergency lights and siren and gave chase, court records show.

Clower, who was driving, refused to pull over and fired gunshots from the vehicle “per his co-defendant’s statements,” his affidavit states.

One of his passengers, Harp, then fired shots at a deputy when the pursuit reached Buffalo Ridge Road at Zion Road in Miami Township, the sworn statement goes on.

The deputy was not hit or hurt, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, Kyla Woods, has said.

The fleeing vehicle crashed shortly after, nearby on Thunder Road near Buffalo Ridge Road.

All four teens scrambled out and ran off, cutting through woods in the area until they reached a residence in the 8700 block of Jordan Road, court documents show.

Clower and Harp got into a 1999 Audit A4 that belonged to someone else while the two juveniles continued to flee on foot.

The juveniles were apprehended at Wesselman Road and Zion Hill Road.

“They admitted to the facts of the case,” the affidavit states.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office responded to a report that the two suspects still at large might be holed up inside a home on River Road on the west side of Cincinnati.

Law enforcement, including a SWAT team, surrounded the residence, but the teens were not found.

At that point, the suspects were still driving the stolen vehicle, court records show.

It was spotted about 2 p.m. in Colerain Township with Clower and Harp inside, Woods has said.

The vehicle was pursued through Cincinnati, across the Ohio River and into northern Kentucky, where it was eventually stopped in Kenton County, according to the affidavit.

Authorities say they found Clower at the wheel and Harp with him.

Clower and Harp were arrested on multiple charges and spent the night at the Kenton County Jail.

They were arraigned Thursday morning on multiple charges including fleeing and eluding police, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.

Clower’s bond was set at $35,000; Harp’s was $30,000, court documents show.

The teens also will face many more charges in Hamilton County including felonious assault, aggravated burglary and theft once they are extradited into Ohio.

