Mayor Pureval, city leaders announce changes to Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and city leaders announced a change to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project that will give the Queen City nearly 10 acres of land.

The project surrounding the Brent Spence Bridge involves both Ohio and Kentucky.

Part of the plan includes building a companion bridge and changing some of the highway ramps.

On Thursday, Mayor Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long, alongside chamber and Ohio Department of Transportation reps revealed they are refining some of the plans.

Specifically, they are changing some of the interstate designs after they heard from people in the community and those involved with organizations like Bridge Forward Cincinnati.

Officials say the changes will give Cincinnati 9.5 acres of land.

According to Mayor Pureval, they have to work out what the property will be used for, but says they are focused on enhancing the connection between downtown and the westside.

He also wants to make the area safer for bikers and pedestrians.

The 9.5 acres of land expected to come from the changes has an estimated $20 million value, which could lead to more than half a million dollars in real estate taxes down the line.

“It’s historic, it’s transformational, and it’s really critical in this moment in time when there’s so many resources from the federal government,” Mayor Pureval. “President Cull talked about the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We also have the inflation reduction act. We also have the chips act.”

Cincinnati city leaders say these changes will not impact the cost of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.

