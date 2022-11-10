Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing. (Source: KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson, Fred Gamble and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing.

Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child.

During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going to change and will disregard any individual but herself, KSLA reported.

They mentioned this was the most heinous case the county has seen.

“We are just glad justice has been served, not only for our family, our friends, the prosecution team, our community,” said Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother.

The defense argued that Parker’s family failed to address her traumatic issues. They asked why there was no intervention, not to place blame, but to give jurors a total picture.

A photo was shown in the courtroom Wednesday of Hancock’s body at the crime scene. The prosecution said they want to remember her as a mother who died fighting for her baby. Earlier in the trial, Hancock’s fingernails were found in the placenta.

According to KSLA, the last order given by Judge John Tidwell was, “Take her to death row.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at...
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

Latest News

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its new entrants from its 12 finalists in 2022.
Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame
FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be...
Mindfulness may treat anxiety just as well as medication, study says
George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
WATCH: Forensic expert testifies in Pike County massacre trial
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges, as S&P 500 soars 4% on cooling inflation