New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy.

A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors.

The park is nestled between medical offices and Thomas Moore University. There is a walking trail, trees and benches. Now, there are colorful sculptures to brighten up the park.

“You can just find a way to find some peace in your day and just enjoy looking at them,” says Harshfield.

Harshfield graduated from NKU in May.

During her sculpture class, she and her classmates were asked to present their concepts for artwork to the city of Crestview Hills.

City administrators worked with NKU’s School of the Arts and ultimately picked Harshfiled’s art.

“I think my concept got picked because, first of all, the colors,” explains Harshfield “They are very bright and colorful. And especially in the winter and fall and at all times of the year, they’re gonna stand out. You can see them from the street, and you can see them as you walk to the park, and you can see the really tall one in the back. I feel like it will really draw people in.”

Harshfield says she learned a lot from this project, and she’s hopeful that people will enjoy it for many years.

