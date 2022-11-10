Contests
Night of Lights: Everything you need to know about Coney Island’s big event

Look Inside Coney Island’s “Christmas Nights of Lights”
Look Inside Coney Island's "Christmas Nights of Lights"
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Coney Island’s annual Nights of Lights kicks off Nov. 11 for seven magical weeks of holiday cheer.

The drive-thru light show is one of the region’s biggest synchronized holiday light displays with more than 2 million lights synchronized to various holiday songs.

While driving through the tunnels, visitors will see giant Christmas trees, glowing snowflakes and dancing candy canes.

One thing to keep in mind is that the event is so popular that it can tie up traffic in the area around Coney Island.

Last year, Cincinnati police said traffic was heavy from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the light show.

Traffic generally started at I-275 from I-471 to Kellogg Avenue as well as Kellogg from Salem Road to Coney Island’s main gate.

The map shows alternate routes people can take to get around Coney Island traffic.
The map shows alternate routes people can take to get around Coney Island traffic.(Google Maps)

To avoid getting stuck in traffic, use exit 71 toward New Richmond if you are trying to go to Belterra.

Coney Island’s Nights of Lights will be every day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For information on tickets, click this link.

