Okeana man indicted on aggravated murder charges

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - An Okeana man was indicted on aggravated murder charges Thursday afternoon by a grand jury for allegedly killing his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Combs, 26, is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Anthony King on Nov. 5, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones confirmed.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Chapel Road for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, Jones explained. Upon arrival, deputies found King dead on his property.

While it is unknown why the shooting occurred, King’s wife told dispatch that Combs has come over multiple times, accusing her husband of being a Democrat, according to the 911 calls.

After a further investigation, deputies arrested Combs at the scene, Jones said.

The suspect is currently being held at Butler County Jail.

