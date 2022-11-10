Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

WATCH: Forensic expert testifies in Pike County massacre trial

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A blood spatter expert is expected to testify Thursday as testimony wraps up this week in George Wagner IV’s murder trial for the 2016 Pike County massacre.

There will be no court Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

On Wednesday, jurors began listening to wiretap recordings of the Wagner family between May and August 2018, before they were indicted on capital murder charges in November of that year.

Prosecutors long have said custody and control over the then-2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the motive behind the slayings.

Angela Wagner, 52, and Jake Wagner, 28, both testified recently against George Wagner IV as part of their plea deals with the state after admitting their roles.

George Wagner, 31, and his father, Billy Wagner, 51, have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight all charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both told the jury the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner calmly recounted in graphic detail how he killed five of the eight victims, including the mother of his child, and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother George killed no one, shot no one and, in fact, never once fired his gun.

George Wagner’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charges thrown out against their client earlier this year before the trial started.

His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records and in person before the judge, but Deering refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at...
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Police: 3 Fairfield teens arrested for alleged shooting, possession of AR-15, AK-47
21-year-old dead in Clermont County single vehicle crash
The Bengals' Tee Higgins picked up the tab for a birthday party at a Northern Kentucky...
Bengals player’s surprise gift brings joy to birthday dinner
Warm sunny days end after Thursday with rain Friday and a wintry weekend ahead.
Sunny warmth one more day before Nicole remnants bring rain ahead of wintry weekend