WATCH: Forensic expert testifies in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A blood spatter expert is expected to testify Thursday as testimony wraps up this week in George Wagner IV’s murder trial for the 2016 Pike County massacre.

There will be no court Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

On Wednesday, jurors began listening to wiretap recordings of the Wagner family between May and August 2018, before they were indicted on capital murder charges in November of that year.

Prosecutors long have said custody and control over the then-2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the motive behind the slayings.

Angela Wagner, 52, and Jake Wagner, 28, both testified recently against George Wagner IV as part of their plea deals with the state after admitting their roles.

George Wagner, 31, and his father, Billy Wagner, 51, have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight all charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both told the jury the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner calmly recounted in graphic detail how he killed five of the eight victims, including the mother of his child, and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother George killed no one, shot no one and, in fact, never once fired his gun.

George Wagner’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charges thrown out against their client earlier this year before the trial started.

His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records and in person before the judge, but Deering refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

