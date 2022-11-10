Police: 3 Fairfield teens arrested for alleged shooting, possession of AR-15, AK-47

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three Fairfield teenagers were arrested after allegedly shooting guns in a residential area and then fleeing from officers, Goshen Township police confirmed.

Police responded to 1785 SR 28 around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Goshen Township Chief of Police Bob Rose said.

An officer spotted a fleeing vehicle, and later initiated a felony traffic stop on SR 48 near Paxton Road, Rose explained.

Three teens were allegedly found in the vehicle with an AR-15, AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and multiple loaded magazines, Goshen Township Police Department said.

In addition, police recovered used shell casings, Rose mentioned.

The incident is still under investigation.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.