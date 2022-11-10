Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — One police officer died and another was injured following a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.

The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing and taken to hospital, Belgian police said.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker.”

“The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,” police added.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Le Soir newspaper said the dead police officer was stabbed in the neck and died in hospital.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolences to the family and friends of the dead officer.

“Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said. “Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”

The attack took place around 7:15p.m. local time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at...
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

Latest News

A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project...
New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
Look Inside Coney Island’s “Christmas Nights of Lights”
Night of Lights: Everything you need to know about Coney Island’s big event