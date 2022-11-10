Contests
Pursuit suspect runs into Warren day care, caught in classroom (bodycam)

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers in Warren chased a 39-year-old man wanted for felonious assault through a day care facility last week, which was all caught on officer-worn body camera.

The chase happened at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to a department Facebook post.

Officers attempted to stop a car driven by the suspect for a felony warrant when he fled the scene, according to the incident report. The suspect crashed and began to run on foot.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Lamar Mitchell, ran into the Precious Times Child Care Center, located at 657 North Park Ave. NW in Warren, according to the incident report.

Lamar Mitchell
Lamar Mitchell(Source: Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the Miller forced his way into the daycare after an employee attempted to close the door.

An officer tried to tase the suspect during the chase.

Officers arrested Mitchell after he ran into a classroom with several children inside.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

