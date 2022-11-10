SB I-75 reopens after pedestrian fatally hit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a pedestrian was struck and killed overnight near the Hopple Street overpass.

All lanes were shut down for several hours between I-74 and Hopple Street after the incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati police identified the pedestrian early Thursday as Donjuan Glover, 35.

A preliminary investigation determined he was walking across the highway east to west when he was struck by a 2001 BMW that was traveling in the far right lane, CPD’s Traffic Unit said in a news release.

Police have not said if they determined why Glover was crossing the expressway.

The 38-year-old male driver of the BMW was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt, according to police.

Excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police say.

Impairment as a factor is yet to be determined, they added.

The scene of a deadly crash that has southbound Interstate 75 closed at the Hopple Street overpass Wednesday night. Police say it will be closed 'for several hours.' More on https://t.co/rw2mk29161. pic.twitter.com/7a1wFRWTa0 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 10, 2022

