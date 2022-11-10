Contests
SB I-75 reopens after pedestrian fatally hit

Southbound Interstate 75 is open again Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and...
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed near the Hopple Street overpass late Wednesday.(ODOT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a pedestrian was struck and killed overnight near the Hopple Street overpass.

All lanes were shut down for several hours between I-74 and Hopple Street after the incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati police identified the pedestrian early Thursday as Donjuan Glover, 35.

A preliminary investigation determined he was walking across the highway east to west when he was struck by a 2001 BMW that was traveling in the far right lane, CPD’s Traffic Unit said in a news release.

Police have not said if they determined why Glover was crossing the expressway.

The 38-year-old male driver of the BMW was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt, according to police.

Excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police say.

Impairment as a factor is yet to be determined, they added.

