Son gets life in prison for mother’s 2019 murder in Westwood

Elijah Roberts was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with...
Elijah Roberts was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with the killing of his mother, 52-year-old Tracy Epperson, according to Hamilton County court records.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge announced a life-in-prison sentence for the man who was found guilty of a 2019 murder in Westwood.

Elijah Roberts was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with the killing of his mother, 52-year-old Tracy Epperson, according to Hamilton County court records.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019, officers found Epperson’s body on East Tower Drive when they responded for a welfare check.

She “had been smothered and strangled during a violent struggle,” the documents state.

The welfare check came after Roberts was found later that day with his mother’s wallet filled with cash and credit cards, court records show.

Roberts was arrested in Tipton County, Indiana.

Earlier in 2019, the documents say Epperson told family members that Roberts needed to live somewhere else because she was afraid of him.

