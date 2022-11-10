Sunny warmth one more day before Nicole remnants bring rain ahead of wintry weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be sure to get out and enjoy another sunshiny day with unseasonably warm highs in the 70s.

Enjoy every moment outside that you can Thursday because our weather is about to take a dramatic turn and not for the better.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane about 3 a.m., will bring rain to the Tri-State Friday for Veterans Day.

It will start raining before dawn and soak the morning commute, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Rain will stick around Friday, sometimes being disruptive, especially for our eastern counties that likely will see the most precipitation at more than an inch.

Our westernmost communities will have the least.

The rain could cause slick spots given the persistent dry conditions in the region, as well as cause some areas that may deal with runoff.

Temperatures will only reach the 60s Friday before taking a major tumble this weekend.

Wintry conditions will set in Saturday with the morning low plunging into the 30s.

Saturday’s high temperature will only top out in the low 40s.

It gets worse.

Our morning lows Sunday through Tuesday will bottom out in the 20s.

Daytime highs will remain in the 40s.

Temperatures are expected to remain colder than normal for nearly the next two weeks, until the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23.

