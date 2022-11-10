Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Sunny warmth one more day before Nicole remnants bring rain ahead of wintry weekend

Thursday is dry and warm, but Friday will be wet with tropical rain that will be disruptive for our eastern counties.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be sure to get out and enjoy another sunshiny day with unseasonably warm highs in the 70s.

Enjoy every moment outside that you can Thursday because our weather is about to take a dramatic turn and not for the better.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane about 3 a.m., will bring rain to the Tri-State Friday for Veterans Day.

It will start raining before dawn and soak the morning commute, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Rain will stick around Friday, sometimes being disruptive, especially for our eastern counties that likely will see the most precipitation at more than an inch.

Our westernmost communities will have the least.

The rain could cause slick spots given the persistent dry conditions in the region, as well as cause some areas that may deal with runoff.

Temperatures will only reach the 60s Friday before taking a major tumble this weekend.

Wintry conditions will set in Saturday with the morning low plunging into the 30s.

Saturday’s high temperature will only top out in the low 40s.

It gets worse.

Our morning lows Sunday through Tuesday will bottom out in the 20s.

Daytime highs will remain in the 40s.

Temperatures are expected to remain colder than normal for nearly the next two weeks, until the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at...
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

Latest News

The Bengals' Tee Higgins picked up the tab for a birthday party at a Northern Kentucky...
Bengals player’s surprise gift brings joy to birthday dinner
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and...
SB I-75 reopens after pedestrian fatally hit
Jennifer and Steven Daugherty
Driver, 19, charged in fatal Northside motorcycle crash
school bus generic
CPS busing issues continue to frustrate parents months into school year