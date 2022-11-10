Contests
Teens try to carjack ATF agent

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person.

A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The incident happened near a Thorntons gas station in the 3200 block of Bardstown Road on Tuesday around 7 a.m.

Police said the teens were not able to start the vehicle and decided to flee on foot. After a short foot chase, both teens were arrested.

The ATF has not commented on the incident.

This story will be updated.

