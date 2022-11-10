Urban Artifact’s ‘Teak’ listed in World’s Top 20 Beers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Urban Artifact announced Thursday morning that one of their most popular beers, Teak, was ranked in the World’s Top 20 Beers in 2022 by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine.

According to a survey called “Who Brews it Best,” many readers of Craft Beer & Brewing voted for Urban Artifact, ranking them in the top 10 sour breweries in the world.

The editors of the beer magazine say the 7-year-old brewery is the “master of the modern American fruit beer” and raved about two beers in particular.

Urban Artifact's Teak was ranked in the World's Top 20 Beers of 2022 list. (Urban Artifact)

“Their popular berry bomb The Gadget was easily one of our favorites of the past year, with its jammy flavor and quenching, balancing tartness,” the editors wrote in their review. “Yet this is the beer that had our judges donning Hawaiian shirts and leis, and we’re happy to join the party.”

However, Teak was the one that caught their tastebuds the most.

“Tiki-toned Teak drops pineapple, pink guava, and limes into the blender, only suggesting the smooth coconut of piña colada via an umbrella-drink mind trick,” the editors said. “If the nose promises sweetness, the sip deftly avoids it, keeping all that bright pineapple and earthy guava integrated, full, and balanced, with a sharp, zesty accent from the lime.”

Urban Artifact is located in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood in the historic St. Patrick's Church. (Urban Artifact)

Throughout the week, Urban Artifact will be celebrating in its taproom with Teak in every person’s glass in honor of the listing.

The brewery is located in the illustrious St. Patrick’s Church in Cincinnati’s Northside community.

