Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Urban Artifact’s ‘Teak’ listed in World’s Top 20 Beers

By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Urban Artifact announced Thursday morning that one of their most popular beers, Teak, was ranked in the World’s Top 20 Beers in 2022 by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine.

According to a survey called “Who Brews it Best,” many readers of Craft Beer & Brewing voted for Urban Artifact, ranking them in the top 10 sour breweries in the world.

The editors of the beer magazine say the 7-year-old brewery is the “master of the modern American fruit beer” and raved about two beers in particular.

Urban Artifact's Teak was ranked in the World's Top 20 Beers of 2022 list.
Urban Artifact's Teak was ranked in the World's Top 20 Beers of 2022 list.(Urban Artifact)

“Their popular berry bomb The Gadget was easily one of our favorites of the past year, with its jammy flavor and quenching, balancing tartness,” the editors wrote in their review. “Yet this is the beer that had our judges donning Hawaiian shirts and leis, and we’re happy to join the party.”

However, Teak was the one that caught their tastebuds the most.

“Tiki-toned Teak drops pineapple, pink guava, and limes into the blender, only suggesting the smooth coconut of piña colada via an umbrella-drink mind trick,” the editors said. “If the nose promises sweetness, the sip deftly avoids it, keeping all that bright pineapple and earthy guava integrated, full, and balanced, with a sharp, zesty accent from the lime.”

Urban Artifact is located in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood in the historic St. Patrick's...
Urban Artifact is located in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood in the historic St. Patrick's Church.(Urban Artifact)

Throughout the week, Urban Artifact will be celebrating in its taproom with Teak in every person’s glass in honor of the listing.

The brewery is located in the illustrious St. Patrick’s Church in Cincinnati’s Northside community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at...
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

Latest News

A 21 year old man is dead after his car flipped over Thursday morning in Clermont County,...
21 year old dead in Clermont County crash
Elijah Roberts will be sentenced for 2019 murder of his own mother
Elijah Roberts will be sentenced for 2019 murder of his own mother
76th annual holiday junctions featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains
76th annual holiday junctions featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains
Elijah Roberts was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with...
Son gets life in prison for mother’s 2019 murder in Westwood