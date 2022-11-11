2 kids, mother missing from Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother and her two are kids missing from Mt. Healthy and police are asking for help to find them.

Syllisia Cash, 32, and kids, Elias Cash, 1, and Julian Thomas, 4, were last seen leaving their Clovernook Avenue home around 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, according to the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

Due to the time she left the home no clothing description is known, police said. Cash is the custodial parent of the two children, they added.

Syllisia is described as 5′2″, 115 pounds and has a tattoo of a lion with the word “Sapphire” below it on her left shoulder.

Elias is 2′, 25 pounds with grey eyes and brown hair, police said.

Julian is described as 3′, 45 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Syllisia and her two kids, call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183.

