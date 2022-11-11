$75 million development proposed for treasured Bond Hill site

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new development proposal could transform the former site of the Swifton Shopping Center and Cincinnati Gardens in Bond Hill.

The site has sat idle for decades but were once part of a major shopping and entertainment district.

Midpointe Crossing from Kean Ventures call for eight residential buildings, two office buildings and two mixed-use buildings with ground-floor retail.

Kean’s vision for the site calls for “a collection of uses organized in a modern, village-center arrangement.” The development would be arranged around a central boulevard connecting Seymour and Reading with an emphasis on walkability, drivability and human-scale buildings.

“The character is meant to bring an urban approach to what was previously a suburban mall. Midpointe Crossing will represent a unique way of lifestyle to Cincinnati,” a Kean presentation reads. “By redeveloping such a significant, empty space, this development help accelerate the growth of the Seymour/Reading corridor. The mixed-use nature will help provide the link between both nearby residential areas and institutions.”

The $75 million proposal will go before the Cincinnati Planning Commission on Nov. 18.

Kean Ventures is seeking a zoning change to move the project forward.

The planning commission staff recommends approval. If the commission’s board members approve it, the proposal will proceed to a Cincinnati City Council vote.

It’s the latest plan to redevelop one of Greater Cincinnati’s numerous mall sites following the rise and fall of destination, suburbanized retail from the ‘60′s to the aughts.

Built in 1956, Swifton Shopping Center was the first mall to open in Cincinnati. Rollman & Sons was the anchor store, which in 1960 became Mabley & Carew and in 1978 became Elder-Beerman.

But in the 1980′s, competition from other malls and the general oversaturation of the U.S. retail market cut into Swifton’s business.

Soon the mall fell into disuse, as would Forest Fair Mall (formerly Cincinnati Mills) and Tri-County Mall in the years to come.

The redevelopment proposal of the Bond Hill site follows last year’s revelation of the massive $1.3 billion redevelopment of Tri-County Mall.

Forest Fair Mall still stands, though a redevelopment is in the works. Its demolition cost is estimated at around $11 million, of which the developer has committed around $2.6 million, according to the Journal-News.

Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced $8.7 million in demo funds for the Butler County Land Bank, most of which would go to tearing down Forest Fair. But the money must be spent by May 2023, and the developer told the Journal-News that’s unlikely to happen.

