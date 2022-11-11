Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest

Jason Yazell
Jason Yazell(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman.

Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officers at the scene said they were called to the 2800 block of Overdale Drive at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

They received a 911 call reporting a man at the residence threatened to kill his 70-year-old mother and then himself, police spokesman, Jim Love told FOX19 NOW Friday morning.

Yazell was armed with a gun at the time he made the threat, court records show.

A SWAT team responded to the home shortly after.

The standoff ended about four hours later, at about 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said at the scene they had the suspect in custody but released no further details.

Yazell was booked into the jail at 3:26 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are...
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter...
Bearcats alum Travis Kelce pledges ‘transformational’ gift to university
U.S. soldier checks the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS...
3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China

Latest News

Taylor Swift will perform at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1
Taylor Swift adds second Cincinnati concert date
Rainy Friday ahead of wintry weekend weather
First Alert Weather Day: Rain ahead of winter blast, snow this weekend
Michael Madaris Jr.
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
Rain today and snow tomorrow
Rainy at times today with snow on Saturday