Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends with man in custody

A man is in custody after an overnight SWAT standoff in Colerain Township, police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is in custody after an overnight SWAT standoff in Colerain Township, police say.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Overdale Drive at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police at the scene said they received a 911 call from an elderly couple who reported their adult son was threatening to kill them and himself.

A SWAT team responded shortly after. The standoff ended about four hours later, at about 2 a.m. Friday.

So far, police have not released further details.

FOX19 NOW has confirmed no one has been booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on any charges related to this incident.

