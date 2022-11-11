Contests
Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76

FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to former manager Craig Marquardo.

Marquardo told CNN in a statement that Gallagher had passed surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

He had several specials that aired on HBO and Showtime, including “Gallagher: The Maddest” and “Gallagher: We Need a Hero,” and they were regularly replayed during the early years of Comedy Central.

