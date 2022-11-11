Contests
Family in hiding after 7-year-old daughter allegedly raped

The man they say did it is free pending the results of a rape kit performed eight weeks ago.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local mother is afraid the man she says sexually assaulted her 7-year-old daughter remains free.

Nicole and Darrel Francis say they brought their daughter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Sept. 24 for a rape kit at the urging of investigators after the 7-year-old was, in Nicole’s words, “kidnapped and sexually assaulted.”

They say the man responsible was questioned but not charged or booked into jail.

The couple says they and their daughter have been living in hiding ever since. In the meantime, a TikTok video they made has gone viral, garnering more than a million views.

“The whole time, he was grooming her,” Nicole says in the video. “And then we find out that this isn’t the first time. He had done it before. But he terrified her where she would not talk.”

Eight weeks later, Kenny Dick, an investigator with the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office., says the DNA from the rape kit is still being processes.

A source with the sheriff’s office says when they receive a case where there is an alleged rape victim, it’s transferred to the prosecutor’s office. The source says the eight-week timeline is normal because the Ohio BCI lab that processes the rape kits is packed.

The prosecutor’s office can’t reasonably move forward without the results of the rape kit. But the family is living in fear.

“He said he would kill me and my daughter before he spends a day in prison,” Nicole said.

The sheriff’s office source says they have received no reports of threats.

Prosecutor David Kelly is expected to release a statement Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

