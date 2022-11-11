Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

First Alert Weather Day: Rain ahead of winter blast, snow this weekend

Rainy Friday ahead of wintry weekend weather
Rainy Friday ahead of wintry weekend weather(MGN)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole bring rain to the Tri-State.

Cooler air is moving in with temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Rain forecasted for 6 a.m. Friday.
Rain forecasted for 6 a.m. Friday.(WXIX)
Radar at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Radar at 10:30 a.m. Friday.(WXIX)

More rain is expected east of Cincinnati with as much as two inches possible. That will be the exception rather than the rule, but most of the Tri-State will get much-needed rain.

However, because of the dry ground, run-off will be a problem so watch for the potential for flooding in areas that see the most precipitation.

Forecasted rainfall for Friday.
Forecasted rainfall for Friday.(WXIX)

Rain will end by the evening commute and skies will be dry Friday night.

Much colder air will gush in late Friday overnight into Saturday. The low Saturday morning will plunge into the 30s.

We will even see a bit of snow, most likely Saturday around mid-morning.

It won’t accumulate, but it will definitely feel noticeably colder for the next several days.

Saturday’s high will only reach the upper 30s.

By Sunday morning, thermometers will bottom out in the 20s.

We will be dry Sunday and Monday before more light rain and snow will be possible Tuesday and again Thursday.

Rain begins to move east and out of the Tri-State starting Friday afternoon.
Rain begins to move east and out of the Tri-State starting Friday afternoon.(WXIX)

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app to your smartphone or tablet.

Scan the QR code below:

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are...
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
U.S. soldier checks the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS...
3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter...
Bearcats alum Travis Kelce pledges ‘transformational’ gift to university

Latest News

Michael Madaris Jr.
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
Rain today and snow tomorrow
Rainy at times today with snow on Saturday
A man is in custody after an overnight SWAT standoff in Colerain Township, police say.
Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends with man in custody
Krueger's Tavern is reborn at 1313 Vine Street.
Popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant returns, teases opening date