First Alert Weather Day: Rain ahead of winter blast, snow this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole bring rain to the Tri-State.

Cooler air is moving in with temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Rain forecasted for 6 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

Radar at 10:30 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

More rain is expected east of Cincinnati with as much as two inches possible. That will be the exception rather than the rule, but most of the Tri-State will get much-needed rain.

However, because of the dry ground, run-off will be a problem so watch for the potential for flooding in areas that see the most precipitation.

Forecasted rainfall for Friday. (WXIX)

Rain will end by the evening commute and skies will be dry Friday night.

Much colder air will gush in late Friday overnight into Saturday. The low Saturday morning will plunge into the 30s.

We will even see a bit of snow, most likely Saturday around mid-morning.

It won’t accumulate, but it will definitely feel noticeably colder for the next several days.

Saturday’s high will only reach the upper 30s.

By Sunday morning, thermometers will bottom out in the 20s.

We will be dry Sunday and Monday before more light rain and snow will be possible Tuesday and again Thursday.

Rain begins to move east and out of the Tri-State starting Friday afternoon. (WXIX)

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app to your smartphone or tablet.

Scan the QR code below:

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.