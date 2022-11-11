FIRST LOOK: Entertainment yard, minigolf courses coming to Oakley

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re getting our first look at a new business coming to Cincinnati’s East Side called Oakley Greens.

See the renderings below from Queensgate-based architecture firm Elevar Design Group.

It’s from the developer behind Covington Yard.

The plan calls for two 18-hole minigolf courses that will cater to different skill levels and look just like a traditional golf course, says the developer.

There will also be a food hall with four vendors, a bar, a stage for live music, tv screens, outdoor seating and games and 12 shipping containers repurposed as gathering spaces.

The plan will go before the Cincinnati Planning Commission on Nov 18 for a set-back variance.

The variance does not require City Council approval.

Cincinnati-based development consulting firm McBride Dale Clarion submitted the variance request.

Oakley Green (Elevar Design Group/City of Cincinnati)

