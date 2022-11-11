‘It’s a nightmare’: Family hopeful teen will wake from coma after 2020 hit and run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been two years since a then 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Evanston. Despite the long road, his family remains hopeful he will wake from his coma.

Jamarion Washington remains in a coma at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Gilpin Avenue on Nov. 11, 2020.

The driver who hit the teen never stopped and to this day, no one has been arrested as Evanston police closed the case with no leads to follow.

His grandmother, Djwna Ashley, says he’s been fighting for his life for the past two years and she’s been praying every day that he makes a full recovery.

“I wasn’t here,” Ashley says as she thinks back to that Nov. 11 night. “My daughter called me, and we were on the phone, and she says that someone just got hit.”

That is when Ashley says her daughter walked down the street to see what happened.

“Coming to find out it was Jamarion,” Ashley says.

Her grandson arrived at Cincinnati Children’s with traumatic brain injuries.

Jamarion had a heart attack and lost oxygen to his brain, which caused the most serious injuries, Ashley explains.

“It’s traumatizing, it’s sickening, it’s heartbreaking, it’s suffocating, it’s a nightmare,” the grandmother says. “I don’t know another way to put it besides it’s sad.”

Ashley says over the past two years, her grandson has made small steps in his recovery.

“He moves if you said something to him, he reacts to it like he’ll lift his legs and things,” she explains. “He does miracle things.”

Jamarion’s younger brother, Jeramiah, says his heart breaks to see his brother in his current state. So, to give him motivation, he provides him with constant reassurance.

“He’s the best brother I ever had, and he takes me everywhere too,” Jeramiah says.

Jeramiah says he constantly battles emotions when he is around his brother.

“I will be about to cry because my brother - just in a comma for two years,” the younger brother says. “That’s a long time.”

Ashley says that every day her grandson is alive, the family remains hopeful.

“We know he’s coming home, his rooms getting ready, and everything he has been doing spectacular in the last two years,” Ashley explains. “We are faith walkers, and we just believe in our God, and he has all power, and if he says no to something, then it’s no. If he says yes to something, then you just wait.”

Police say they did follow up on several leads that did not pan out.

Now, the family is asking for the public’s help. They ask anyone that might know about the driver who hit Jamarion on Nov. 11, 2020, to call police.

