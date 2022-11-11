Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Jan. 6th Committee deadline approaches for former President Trump

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, November 14th is the deadline for former President Donald Trump to comply with the January 6th Committtee’s subpoena. The questions is whether he actually meets with the committee and speaks under oath.

Former President Donald Trump says he wants to give his side of the story as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Committee subpoenaed the former president last month, compelling him to testify and turn over documents, with the threat of criminal penalty if he doesn’t comply.

The committee already gave the former president extra time and extended the deadline for him to turn over records until Monday, November 14th.

In a statement the committee also said Trump, “remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th.” It’s unclear whether for former president will hand over documents or speak with the committee starting on Monday.

James Grossman, the executive director of the American Historical Association said, “I don’t think a former president has refused to cooperate with the constituted authorities in this way ever before. There has been all sorts of conflict. The all the best examples Nixon and even Nixon eventually gave in.”” do.”

Grosman added, “I don’t think a former president has refused to cooperate with the constituted authorities in this way ever before. There has been all sorts of conflict. The all the best examples Nixon and even Nixon eventually gave in.”

If the former president refuses to cooperate, the committee does have the power to say he’s in contempt. Something the committee did do with Trump ally Steve Bannon, who was found guilty last month and sentenced to four months in prison. On Wednesday, November 16, jury selection begins for the trial of former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who also refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Both men have claimed they were protected by executive privilege.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are...
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty
Police investigate a crash on Harrison Avenue Thursday night.
Police name man killed in Harrison Avenue crash

Latest News

Voters in Northern Kentucky are greeted by long lines and hours-long waits on Election Day 2022.
Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day
Kentuckians reject anti-abortion amendment - what comes next?
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Stephanie Dumas (File Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)
Stephanie Dumas re-elected Hamilton County Commissioner
Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman sits for an interview with The Associated Press,...
Greg Landsman unseats Chabot in surprise win for Democrats