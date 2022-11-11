Contests
Man dead in Harrison Avenue crash

Police investigate a crash on Harrison Avenue Thursday night.
Police investigate a crash on Harrison Avenue Thursday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a crash on Harrison Avenue.

It happened around 6 p.m.

The man in his 50s was driving a Mercury Sable southeast on Harrison away from Westwood and toward South Fairmount. He crashed in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue near Homestead Place.

Police officers at the scene confirmed the fatality.

That stretch of Harrison Avenue, where the elevation drops at a large curve with poor visibility, is notoriously crash-prone. CPD calls it a “high-volume” crash area.

Cincinnati City Council in September applied for a $5 million federal grant to right-size Harrison Avenue from Queen City Avenue to Kling Avenue by reducing the lane count to three and implementing other safety improvements.

The map below visualizes crash data from the City of Cincinnati since 2018. It was created by the Devou Good Foundation.

