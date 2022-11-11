Murder suspect arrested in 2015 College Hill cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened more than seven years ago in College Hill.

Markel Love, 27, is charged with murder for the 2015 killing of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday.

More than seven years ago on Sept. 29, 2015, Lampson was shot multiple times following an argument with two men in the 1600 block of Cedar Avenue, police explained at the time.

Officers responded to the area for reports of gunshots, but by the time they arrived, the 30-year-old had died. He was one of eight people shot in five hours across the city in a string of unrelated shootings, according to officers in 2015.

On Thursday, Love was arrested by the Homicide Cold Case Unit, Cincinnati police said.

Marcus Lampson (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.