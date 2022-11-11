Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Murder suspect arrested in 2015 College Hill cold case

Markel Love, 27, was arrested Thursday for the 2015 murder of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson, the...
Markel Love, 27, was arrested Thursday for the 2015 murder of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson, the Cincinnati Police Department said.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened more than seven years ago in College Hill.

Markel Love, 27, is charged with murder for the 2015 killing of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday.

More than seven years ago on Sept. 29, 2015, Lampson was shot multiple times following an argument with two men in the 1600 block of Cedar Avenue, police explained at the time.

Officers responded to the area for reports of gunshots, but by the time they arrived, the 30-year-old had died. He was one of eight people shot in five hours across the city in a string of unrelated shootings, according to officers in 2015.

On Thursday, Love was arrested by the Homicide Cold Case Unit, Cincinnati police said.

Marcus Lampson (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
Marcus Lampson (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are...
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter...
Bearcats alum Travis Kelce pledges ‘transformational’ gift to university

Latest News

Taylor Swift will perform at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1
Taylor Swift adds second Cincinnati concert date
Jason Yazell
Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest
RECORDING: Pike County massacre
RECORDING: Pike County massacre
Rainy Friday ahead of wintry weekend weather
First Alert Weather Day: Rain ahead of winter blast, snow this weekend