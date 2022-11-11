Contests
Nurse organizes fundraiser to help 18-year-old in need of wheelchair-accessible van

The “I Believe in Brandon” fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 at TCYO in Cleves.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old from Cleves is overcoming challenges doctors never imagined he would after suffering a brain injury when he was a child that left him a quadriplegic.

Brandon Hawkins, 18, relies on a wheelchair to get around, but he is starting to outgrow his wheelchair-accessible van.

To help make sure Hawkins continues to get the help he needs, his nurse organized a fundraiser.

FOX19 NOW’s Amber Jayanth has more on the “I Believe in Brandon” fundraiser at TCYO in Cleves on Nov. 26.

