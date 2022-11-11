Police: Man opened fire at work van on I-75

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for tips after someone allegedly opened fire on the highway in broad daylight.

It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police Lt. Bill Ungruhe.

Someone allegedly shot at and hit a man’s work van. The suspect then got off at the Norwood Lateral.

Traffic cameras in the area weren’t working at the time, so police are going to the community for help.

Ungruhe says the driver of that van was “very shaken up” following the incident.

“There was an old black car where the driver had stuck out a hand gun and was taking several shots at a work van in the same location,” Ungruhe said.

Tonight at 10p, St. Bernard Police are asking for tips after officers say someone shot at a man’s work van on I-75 Northbound this morning. Officers say they need help because the traffic cameras weren’t working. Can you help? Watch tonight on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/SbnEqy04iA — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) November 11, 2022

The driver of the van was not hurt but was confused why someone would shoot at him.

“No idea of motive at all,” Ungruhe said. “The driver said he didn’t cut anybody off. Sometimes you’ll see that in a road-rage incident. But he says nothing like that occurred, so he was just trying to duck as the shots were coming his way.”

The driver couldn’t confirm any identifying characteristics of the shooter. “He could tell there were a driver and a passenger, and that was it,” Ungruhe said.

The lieutenant is hoping someone can come forward with information.

“We just don’t know, so if there’s anyone who was at that location that recognizes that van that thinks they saw that car or maybe took photographs, sometimes people do that, we would appreciate the information,” he said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call St. Bernard PD at (513) 242-2727.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.