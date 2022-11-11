Popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant returns, teases opening date

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Krueger’s Tavern, a once and former restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, will return in December.

The Thunderdome-owned eatery posted Thursday on Instagram for the first time in six months and for just the second time this year.

Located on Vine Street, Krueger’s shuttered at the start of the pandemic in one of the earliest and most demoralizing signs of how ruinous COVID-19 would be to local businesses.

Gone, suddenly, were the sauerkraut balls and the beer cheese. Gone were the habanero slaws and that heavenly Dijonnaise. Gone—cruel fate!—were the tall frosted mugs, so comically large, so full of Coors Lite. Behold, the former menu.

Hope remained; the post announcing Krueger’s closure described it as temporary, a necessary reaction to Ohio’s shutdown, an evolving response to an evolving response.

But the days of the pandemic ticked by, and the COVID waves came and went. Cincinnati weathered them sated by provender of inevitably less joyful make. Soon, the former Krueger’s space was repurposed—devoured—by its next-door neighbor and Thunderdome confrere, Bakersfield.

A Krueger’s “pop-up” menu appeared now and then like edible flotsam, but the restaurant increasingly appeared to have no forward bearing. The hope on which its devotees once succored their appetites dwindled like a contrail. The rumor of its reopening became a conversational token of lesser value every day it did not materialize.

“That used to be a burger place,” said fewer and fewer pointing at the Bakersfield annex, until no one said it, the memory of Krueger’s having seeped utterly out of the Italianate.

Then in January, like lightning on a clear day, a report surfaced from our intrepid media partners at the Enquirer: “Krueger’s Tavern in OTR plans to relocate by one block, reopen early this summer”

The location would be the former Palomino, a Vine Street delicatessen with a quark-like existence that seemed to depart as soon as it arrived. There it will sit across from a new venture from Crown Republic Group, as reported by our same undaunted friends at the Enquirer.

The timeline of “summer” for Krueger’s rebirth proved overambitious. But when exactly will it arrive? That remains to be seen.

Krueger’s has promised more details soon. All we know right now is December 2022.

And thank goodness for that.

