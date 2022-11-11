Contests
Rain ending this afternoon, snow possible Saturday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After plenty of rain this morning, we are starting to see dry air move into parts of the Tri-State. That dry weather will continue to move from west to east through the day. We should all be dry by 3pm. Rainfall totals have already been more than an inch in spots along the Ohio River.

Temperatures today will remain steady in the mid to upper 50s.

The cold air arrives this evening and into the weekend. With the cooldown will also come snow showers. Snow will be most likely Saturday around mid-morning. Snow will not accumulate but it will be cold.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 20s. We will be dry Sunday and Monday before more light rain and snow will be possible Tuesday and again Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Rainy weather today, cold and snowy Saturday