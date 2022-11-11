Rainy weather today, cold and snowy Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We will see rain much of the morning hours and into the afternoon. Now Tropical Depression Nicole is slowly moving north toward the Tri-State. We also have a cold front moving east through the plain states. Rainfall totals today will be more than an inch in spots, although most should see less than an inch. Higher totals will be east of Cincinnati, closer to the center of Nicole. Temperatures today will again be mild although not as warm as yesterday. We will see steady temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

The cold air arrives this evening and into the weekend. With the cooldown will also come snow showers. Snow will be most likely Saturday around mid-morning. Snow will not accumulate but it will be cold.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 20s. We will be dry Sunday and Monday before more light rain and snow will be possible Tuesday and again Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.