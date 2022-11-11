Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Rainy weather today, cold and snowy Saturday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We will see rain much of the morning hours and into the afternoon. Now Tropical Depression Nicole is slowly moving north toward the Tri-State. We also have a cold front moving east through the plain states. Rainfall totals today will be more than an inch in spots, although most should see less than an inch. Higher totals will be east of Cincinnati, closer to the center of Nicole. Temperatures today will again be mild although not as warm as yesterday. We will see steady temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

The cold air arrives this evening and into the weekend. With the cooldown will also come snow showers. Snow will be most likely Saturday around mid-morning. Snow will not accumulate but it will be cold.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 20s. We will be dry Sunday and Monday before more light rain and snow will be possible Tuesday and again Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are...
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
U.S. soldier checks the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS...
3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter...
Bearcats alum Travis Kelce pledges ‘transformational’ gift to university

Latest News

Rain today and snow tomorrow
Rainy at times today with snow on Saturday
Aerial view of fall's changing colors at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha
Friday: First Alert Weather Day
Wet Friday, Cold Weekend, Rain-Snow Mix Possible Saturday
Overnight Forecast - Rain on the Way
Thursday Evening Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast