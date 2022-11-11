Taylor Swift adds second Cincinnati concert date

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good news for Swifties!

A second concert date has been announced for Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Swift will now perform at 6:30 p.m on June 30 and July 1.

She hasn’t been to the Queen City since 2010 when she played at US Bank Arena. The last time she toured was in 2018.

Presales begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Fri. Nov. 18.

Swift’s new album “Midnights” dropped on Oct. 21 and is a collection of stories about 13 sleepless nights she has had throughout her life.

