Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Taylor Swift adds second Cincinnati concert date

Taylor Swift will perform at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1
Taylor Swift will perform at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good news for Swifties!

A second concert date has been announced for Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Swift will now perform at 6:30 p.m on June 30 and July 1.

She hasn’t been to the Queen City since 2010 when she played at US Bank Arena. The last time she toured was in 2018.

Presales begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Fri. Nov. 18.

Swift’s new album “Midnights” dropped on Oct. 21 and is a collection of stories about 13 sleepless nights she has had throughout her life.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are...
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter...
Bearcats alum Travis Kelce pledges ‘transformational’ gift to university
U.S. soldier checks the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS...
3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China

Latest News

The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023.
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour to stop in Ohio
Dan + Shay will be performing at West Chester's first country music festival in August.
Dan+Shay, Alabama to headline new country music festival in West Chester
TT's take on 'Armageddon Time' staring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway
TT's take on 'Armageddon Time' staring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway
Rising Star Casino kicks off 8th annual 'Christmas Casino'
Rising Star Casino kicks off 8th annual 'Christmas Casino'