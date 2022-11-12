Boone County deputies issue Golden-D alert for missing man

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY, was last seen by his parents at their home Friday evening.

He left the house in a 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan with Kentucky Registration: 356VTX. The minivan has several bumper stickers on the rear hatch.

Lively is diagnosed with mental health disorders and is without his medication.

Deputies say he is not believed to be a threat to himself or others. However, he can become paranoid and/or delusional without his prescribed medication.

His parents believe he may be traveling to Florida. Lively was last seen wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red Miami University hooded sweatshirt with black lettering, a white t-shirt, red and black checkered pajama pants, and light blue slip-on canvas shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

