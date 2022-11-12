CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Frontier Airlines flight from CVG, initially en route to Tampa, FL, made an emergency landing in Atlanta after a disturbance with a passenger occurred on board, according to Patricia Mancha, a spokesperson with TSA at CVG.

Around 9:30 p.m. flight 1761 diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after it was reported that the passenger had a box cutter on board, Mancha said.

It is unclear what kind of disturbance occurred.

“The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement, the airline said in a statement.”

Frontier Airlines said no injuries were reported.

The passengers were able to deplane the aircraft and were provided overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta.

Frontier Airlines said a new flight was scheduled for Saturday morning to take passengers from Atlanta to Tampa.

Below is a statement from TSA at CVG:

“TSA takes its role in transportation security very seriously. The situation with the Frontier flight is under investigation with the US Attorney’s Office, as they are the lead federal agency in this matter. TSA has started an internal review of the incident by viewing CCTV, airport security checkpoint processes/operations and will continue to provide updates as they are available. TSA can confirm that blades are prohibited in the cabin, but allowed in checked luggage.”

FOX19 NOW reached also reached out to the FBI and has not heard back at this time.

We will update this story as more information is available.

