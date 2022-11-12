Contests
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Green Township

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A pedestrian is seriously injured after a hit-and-run occurred in Green Township early Saturday morning, according to Chief James Vetter with the Green Township police.

Vetter says officers were called around 2:40 a.m. to the area of Neeb Road at Wynnburne Ave. for the report of a pedestrian hit.

Samuel Codling, 23, was walking on the grass off the east edge of the Neeb Road with another pedestrian when an unknown white vehicle hit Codling as both pedestrians approached the intersection, Vetter said.

Vetter adds that the driver of the vehicle then fled the scene. The other pedestrian was not hit.

Medics took Codling to UC Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, Vetter said.

Police have not found the vehicle that fled the scene. The vehicle is a white sedan with damage to the front passenger side of the car.

It is unclear if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Township Police at 513-574-0007 or Crimestoppers at 352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

