Thief caught on cam targeting Latonia residents

By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Latonia residents are upset about a thief in the neighborhood.

Nathan Golden and Wayne Simpson live on West 35th Street. They say the thief ransacked their car on Tuesday.

“We woke up, got in the car. We noticed it was messy. We had cigarette butts in the back seat.”

The couple says the thief returned on Thursday, when he unplugged the surveillance camera attached to their home.

“We’re staying up later than usual, always checking the cameras... Going outside more,” said one.

“We’re freaked out. Not happy with this at all,” said the other.

The suspect is always seen wearing hoodie and sweatpants. He is believed to be a male.

