Victim shot in the head at after bar fight at The Banks

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m.

One other person was pistol-whipped and also taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Homicide unit was not called to the scene.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

