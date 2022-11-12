Contests
Wet Snow or a Rain/Snow Mix Saturday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cold air begins its invasion with light, wet snow or a light rain/snow mix possible.

All next week low temperatures will be colder than freezing and mostly in the 20s. High temperatures those days in a few locations, will not make it to 40º.

Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through the 25th. Over the next two weeks most mornings will be colder than freezing and most afternoons will warm only into the low 40s.

Look for a chance of a rain-snow mix Saturday, then Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

It is time to be sure the furnace is working, and those drafty areas are sealed.

