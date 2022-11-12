Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents want justice for daughter they say was raped 8 weeks ago
Family in hiding after 7-year-old daughter allegedly raped
Police investigate a crash on Harrison Avenue Thursday night.
Police name man killed in Harrison Avenue crash
One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head at after bar fight at The Banks
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

Latest News

Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder...
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins.
Zoo welcomes elephant twins
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta.
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta
A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking....
Fourth grader performs Heimlich maneuver to help save classmate