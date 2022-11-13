1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions.
Police have not stated if anyone is in custody.
Officers are still investigating.
