1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say

Police were at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Saturday night.
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Saturday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions.

Police have not stated if anyone is in custody.

Officers are still investigating.

