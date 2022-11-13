1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions.

Police have not stated if anyone is in custody.

Officers are still investigating.

