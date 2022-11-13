Contests
3 hospitalized in serious injury crash in East Price Hill

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition after a crash in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge.

The crash occurred on 419 Elberon Ave. when Noe Ramirez-Juarez, 30, was driving northbound and crossed into southbound traffic, striking an SUV, Theetge said.

According to Cincinnati police, Lever Mendez-Ramirez, 23, was the front passenger in the car Ramirez-Juarez was driving.

Both Mendez-Ramirez and Ramirez-Juarez were not wearing their seatbelts and were transported to UC Medical Center, police said.

Mendez-Ramirez sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition, while Ramirez-Juarez is in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to UC Medical Center, but sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

According to Theetge, impairment seems to be one of the reasons the crash occurred.

