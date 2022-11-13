Cold air sticks around!

Contests
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through the 25th. Over the next two weeks most mornings will be colder than freezing and most afternoons will warm only into the low 40s.

Look for a chance of a rain-snow mix Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

It is time to be sure the furnace is working, and those drafty areas are sealed.

