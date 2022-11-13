Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township.

Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house.

Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery Harp, 19, and two juveniles went to the home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday “with the intent to obtain marijuana,” Hamilton County sheriff’s officials wrote in a sworn statement.

The caller stated she was sleeping on the couch when she saw two people wearing masks outside her front door.

Another caller said that they were all in the basement when it happened.

Two of the suspects, Harp and one of the juveniles, were armed with guns, according to court records.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to a police report.

Green Township police arrived as suspects fled the scene.

A Hamilton County deputy sheriff saw the getaway car take off and chased the car, court records show.

Clower, who was driving, refused to pull over and fired gunshots from the vehicle “per his co-defendant’s statements,” his affidavit states.

Harp also fired shots - at a deputy sheriff - when the pursuit reached Buffalo Ridge Road at Zion Road in Miami Township, the sworn statement goes on.

The deputy was not hit or hurt, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, Kyla Woods, said.

The pursuit kept going but came to a crashing halt shortly nearby on Thunder Road near Buffalo Ridge Road.

All four teens scrambled out of the wrecked vehicle and cut through woods until they reached a residence in the 8700 block of Jordan Road, court documents show.

Clower and Harp got into a 1999 Audit A4 that belonged to someone else while the two juveniles fled on foot.

The juveniles were arrested at Wesselman Road and Zion Hill Road.

The sheriff’s office then responded to a report that the two other suspects were possibly inside a home on River Road on the west side of Cincinnati.

Law enforcement, including a SWAT team from the city, surrounded the residence, but the teens were not found.

The suspects were still driving the stolen vehicle and were not spotted until about 2 p.m. in Colerain Township with Clower and Harp inside, Woods said.

The driver then led the chase through Cincinnati and into Northern Kentucky, where it was eventually stopped in Kenton County, according to the affidavit.

Clower and Harp were arrested and spent the night at the Kenton County Jail.

Both are facing multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding police, wanton endangerment, and receiving stolen property.

Clower’s bond was set at $35,000; Harp’s was $30,000, court documents show.

Charges are pending in Hamilton County once they are extradited into Ohio.

