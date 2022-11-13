Esquire Theater to host ‘Bones and All’ premier Nov. 13

CLIFTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Esquire Theater is hosting the Cincinnati premier of “Bones and All,” a feature film starring Timothée Chalamet, on Sunday evening.

This red carpet event will not only show the film to a select few, but will also be attended by two of the producers, David Kajganic and Theresa Park.

“We are extremely fortunate to have David and Theresa join us for the Cincinnati premiere of this locally-produced feature,” Executive Director of Film Cincinnati Kristen Schlotman said. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this movie with so many members of our local cast and crew.”

“Bones and All” is the story of two young people, Maren and Lee, who are each others first loves. Lee, played by Chalamet, is an “intense and disenfranchised drifter,” and Maren, played by Taylor Russell, is a young woman learning to “survive on the margins of society. The two characters search for their identities while chasing beauty in a “perilous world that cannot abide who they are.”

The movie was filmed in multiple locations in the Greater Cincinnati Area and in Northern Kentucky.

During its premier at the Venice Film Festival, the movie received a 10-minute standing ovation and won two awards, including Best Director for Luca Guadagnino and Best Young Actor for Russell.

The Cincinnati premier will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m.

If you cannot make it to the premier Sunday, “Bones and All” will be in theaters Nov. 23.

