Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Explosion on major Istanbul avenue kills 4; cause unclear

Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries, but he did not say how many. The cause of the explosion was not clear.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — An explosion on one of Istanbul’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday, authorities said.

The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion — a move that prevents broadcasters from showing videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted the death toll and said those hurt were being treated.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Green Township
Oakley Green
FIRST LOOK: Entertainment yard, minigolf courses coming to Oakley
Boone County deputies canceled a Golden Alert for a 31-year-old man.
Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

Brown Dog Cafe in Loveland to offer take-home Thanksgiving meals
Brown Dog Cafe in Loveland to offer take-home Thanksgiving meals
Morgan Owens gives tips for healthy hair, skin during winter weather
Morgan Owens gives tips for healthy hair, skin during winter weather
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Last day for Cincinnati's Holiday Market at Duke Energy Center
Last day for Cincinnati's Holiday Market at Duke Energy Center